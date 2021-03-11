‘Hope his ‘chaat’ details are not there’: Woman munches ‘Bhelpuri’ on trashed phone bill of stranger having his all call records

Chandigarh, June 5
With advancement of technology, people have become more prone to snooping and data breach. Unlike older times, people have now become cautious about their login credentials, call records and other sensitive data that are subjected to being divulged. But imagine data sensitivity of some people when you find yourself munching snacks on private call records of someone.
A Twitter user has shared how she was served ‘Bhelpuri’ on a post-paid bill of certain Sandeep Rane, which contains his entire call records. The woman shared the snap of paper, having blurred the phone numbers. “#DataPrivacy is really a joke in this country. I just had Bhelpuri on Mr Rane's itemised call records,” the caption of the post reads.
#DataPrivacy is really a joke in this country. I just had Bhelpuri on Mr Rane's itemised call records. pic.twitter.com/gRPLvRhtFt— 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖 𝙇𝙞𝙙𝙝𝙤𝙤 (@PLidhoo) June 2, 2022
The tweet, soon after being posted, erupted a wide debate on insensitivity of people and authorities towards important data. Many, however, fuelled a meme fest.
Recently i sent some courier to New zealand in govt registered post, they printed my whole adhaar card, viter card etc with photo on the courier cover that travelled through 4 countries.— SreeFire (@sree_fire) June 2, 2022
Every other office asks for aadhaar and other copies whenever we apply for something. How they are disposing them? My guess they are selling those papers to thrash user by pakodiwalas— SreeFire (@sree_fire) June 2, 2022
In all likelihood bill sold by Mr. Rane in raddi and like good Indians, we reuse raddi. Mr Rane benefits, raddi wala benefits, consumer benefits. The circle of life for data 😅— Manish Mohan (@manishmo) June 2, 2022
Mrs Rane will pay you good money to take a look at that call record.. 😜— ⚓ρσρҽყҽ (@da_sailor_man) June 2, 2022
@Arifuddin_Moh guess you gotta teach these guys something about data privacy 😂— Bhargav Rishi (@im_MBRishi) June 2, 2022
It's Mr. Rane's fault.— Kunal (@kunal_rd) June 2, 2022
It's sad, not one person picked up Mr. Rane's call— Bertram Gilfoyle (@NotGilfoyle) June 2, 2022
Looks like Mr Rane is a cold caller look at the frequency of calling— Abhijeet (@Purukiya) June 2, 2022
Hope his "chaat" details are not there ??— sunil (@nairsunilk1) June 3, 2022
