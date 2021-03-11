‘Hope his ‘chaat’ details are not there’: Woman munches ‘Bhelpuri’ on trashed phone bill of stranger having his all call records

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 5

With advancement of technology, people have become more prone to snooping and data breach. Unlike older times, people have now become cautious about their login credentials, call records and other sensitive data that are subjected to being divulged. But imagine data sensitivity of some people when you find yourself munching snacks on private call records of someone.

A Twitter user has shared how she was served ‘Bhelpuri’ on a post-paid bill of certain Sandeep Rane, which contains his entire call records. The woman shared the snap of paper, having blurred the phone numbers. “#DataPrivacy is really a joke in this country. I just had Bhelpuri on Mr Rane's itemised call records,” the caption of the post reads.

#DataPrivacy is really a joke in this country. I just had Bhelpuri on Mr Rane's itemised call records. pic.twitter.com/gRPLvRhtFt — 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖 𝙇𝙞𝙙𝙝𝙤𝙤 (@PLidhoo) June 2, 2022

The tweet, soon after being posted, erupted a wide debate on insensitivity of people and authorities towards important data. Many, however, fuelled a meme fest.

