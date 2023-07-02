‘House of cards, GoT, Maha politics’: Twitterati fuels meme storm over Ajit Pawar joining Shinde-led government

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 2

Maharashtra political event, where NCP leader Ajit Pawar switched sides and joined ruling Eknath Shinde-led government as dy CM, has prompted a plethora of reactions on Twitter.

Netizens are in no mood to let go of the issue and are sharing rib-tickling memes taking dig at Maharashtra’s political events since 2019.

Thankyou #AjitPawar for making my boring Sunday interesting. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 became boring after Puneet Superstar eviction. But Maharashtra Sangrash Season 3 was lit. pic.twitter.com/VOEbQ7Tte1 — Amrutaaa (@amruta_sawant03) July 2, 2023

Notably, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Sunday said his party decided to become part of the Eknath Shinde-led government for the development of the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

#Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #social media #twitter