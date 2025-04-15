DT
PT
How 60-year-old forgotten passbook turns Chilean man into a millionaire overnight

How 60-year-old forgotten passbook turns Chilean man into a millionaire overnight

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:04 PM Apr 15, 2025 IST
It was nothing less than a miracle when the pieces of paper changed the life of Exequiel Hinojosa as the man from Chile became a millionaire overnight.

About 10 years after his father passed away, Hinojosa was cleaning his house when he found an old bank passbook that was over 60 years old.

Back in the 1960s or 1970s, his father had saved Rs 1.4 lakh (around $1,700 at the time) to buy a house. But no one in the family knew about this money.

The bank mentioned in the passbook had already shut down, so at first, it seemed useless. But then Hinojosa noticed two important words printed on it: "State Guarantee."

That meant if the bank failed, the government was supposed to pay the money back.

He asked the government for the money, but they refused at first.

So, Hinojosa took the matter to court.

After a legal fight, the court ordered the government to give him the money with interest. In the end, he received $1.2 million (about Rs 10.2 crore), making him a millionaire overnight.

