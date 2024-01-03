How a fraud posing as cop convinced Bollywood actor that she had drugs in her parcel; robs her of lakhs

Chandigarh, January 3
An imposter pretending to be a Mumbai police officer allegedly duped Bollywood actor Anjali Patil convincing her that she had drugs in a courier in her name.
Anjali was duped of Rs 5.79 lakh by the fraud posing as the officer, a report said.
Last week, Anjali received a phone call from someone claiming to be Deepak Sharma, an employee of FedEx courier company.
He informed her that the package registered in her name, which was bound for Taiwan, had been seized by customs authorities as it had drugs.
He also alleged that her Aadhaar card was found inside the package, and advised her to contact the Mumbai cyber police to prevent any potential misuse of her personal information.
After this, Anjali received a call from someone identifying himself as Banerjee from the Mumbai cyber police.
Banerjee said that her Aadhaar card had been linked to three bank accounts involved in a money-laundering case. To prove her innocence, Banerjee demanded Rs 96,525.
In order to avoid potential legal repercussions and resolve the case, Patil was told to transfer Rs 4,83,291 to a Punjab National Bank account.
A few days later, when Patil shared the incident with her landlord she realised that she was target of a cyber scam.
She reported the incident to the DN Nagar police. A case has been registered and investigation is on. Meanwhile, in a statement FedEx warned customers of such fraud calls.
