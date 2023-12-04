How about selling Rs 1 lakh lehengas in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk; IIT Guwahati pass out’s advice leaves social media divided

Chandigarh, December 4
In the bustling marketplace of Chandni Chowk in old Delhi, a post by IIT Guwahati pass out Amit Jaglan on X has stirred a debate on unconventional career choices.
Advocating for a shift from the IT sector to the lehenga-selling business, Jaglan claimed to witness lehengas priced above Rs 1 lakh flying off the shelves in just two hours in the historic marketplace.
Chandni Chowk is renowned for its exquisite textiles and traditional wear. It is a paradise for bridal fashion.
The social media post has sparked diverse reactions. While some users contested the idea, arguing that entering the software industry is comparatively easier, others applaud the notion.
Below is the tweet
Been in Chandni chowk only 2 hours.— Amit Jaglan (@iamjaglan) December 2, 2023
One advice:
Leave your software job and just sell lehngas.
I am at a loss of words.
Lehngas north of 1 lakh rupees flying off the counters.
The debate reflects contrasting perspectives on the viability and challenges associated with unconventional career paths, with opinions divided on the ease of entering the lehenga business compared to the software industry.
