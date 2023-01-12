How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

Chandigarh, January 12
The video of a content creator, mimicking celebrities, has been innovatively used by food delivery platform Swiggy to promote its entity.
The clip shows the video content creator, Jagjyot Singh pretending to accept food orders from Swiggy while emulating several actors in Bollywood.
He could be seen mimicking Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham, Ranveer Singh and Guru Randhawa.
From imitating Varun’s and John’s smile to Kartik Aryan’s waving style to paparazzi, Jagjyot could be seen perfectly nailing the act.
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 2 lakh likes. Netizens seem to have been thoroughly enjoying the act.
