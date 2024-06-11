 Hrithik Roshan likes post on Kangana Ranaut slapgate, both actors were once involved in ugly spat : The Tribune India

Hrithik Roshan likes post on Kangana Ranaut slapgate, both actors were once involved in ugly spat

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 11

Finally, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has reacted to the slapgate involving the newly elected Mandi BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

The actor was once mired in a controversy with actor-turned-politician.

Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar, Soni Razdan, Arjun Kapoor and Prajakta Koli are among several Bollywood actors who have thrown their support behind Kangana Ranaut following the altercation at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday (June 6, 2024).

Fresh from her victory from Mandi parliamentary constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable. The drama unfolded as Kangana was en route to Delhi, two days after clinching the Mandi constituency seat in Himachal Pradesh under the banner of the BJP.

Condemnation of the incident poured in swiftly from various quarters, with veteran personalities such as Anupam Kher, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon and Shekhar Suman expressing their dismay.

Journalist Faye D'Souza took to Instagram to decry the use of violence, invoking the principles of non-violence championed by Mahatma Gandhi. Her post, resonating with many, highlighted the need to address disagreements through dialogue, not physical force. The post was liked by Hrithik Roshan and other actors.

"Violence can never be the answer. Especially not in our country that was born out of Gandhi's ideals of non-violence. It doesn't matter how much we disagree with views and statements made by someone, we cannot react with violence, and we should not condone it. It is particularly dangerous when security personnel react violently while in uniform. Imagine, over the last ten years, if those of us who questioned power were assaulted at airports by constables who were in agreement with that power," read the post by Fayed.

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

#Alia Bhatt #BJP #Bollywood #Hrithik Roshan #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi


