Indian-Pakistan lesbian couple break up weeks before wedding; Anjali Chakra says ‘Sufi Malik cheated on her’

Chandigarh, March 26
Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik--the two Indian and Pakistani social media influencers--have called off their marriage and decided to cut cords.
In separate posts on Instagram, they said the reason behind them parting ways was "infidelity committed by Sufi".
The same-sex couple won hearts on the internet in 2019 after they shared pictures and videos of them wearing traditional South Asian outfits and dancing under the rain.
“This may come as a shock, but our journey is shifting. We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi," Anjali said in a post adding that she wished for "absolutely no negativity" to be directed toward Malik.
Sufi also took to Instagram to share a post about the split, admitting to cheating on her fiancee, a few weeks before their wedding was scheduled to take place.
“I made an unrecognisable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I've hurt her tremendously, beyond my understanding. I am owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so. I've hurt the people I love and care about the most through my actions, including our family and friends; our community that I cherish," she wrote.
The couple, who had been together for over five years and got engaged to be married a year ago.
However, some fans speculated the split was a prank.
