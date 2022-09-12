'I don't know any of these guys': Jubin Nautiyal says ‘mother in depression’ amid arrest calls for his alleged links with Khalistanis

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 12

‘Arrest Jubin Nautiyal’ is trending on Twitter for the singer’s alleged rumorus of accepting to perform at an event co-organised by a banned Khalistani outfit member on September 23 in the US.

The users called it an anti-national act.

However, Jubin Nautiyal has denied the reports that he would be performing at the concert. The singer has been trolled ever since the concert’s poster was out.

Social media criticised Jubin for having alleged links with the organiser Jai Singh, who they claimed was connected to a banned Khalistani outfit.

According to reports doing the rounds on social media, Jai is also a ‘wanted criminal’ and is accused of drug smuggling and video piracy.

In an interview to IndiaToday, Jubin Nautiyal said the concert was called off last month itself. The singer said he was not aware of any of the organisers as the contract was between his management team and Herijinder Singh, a promoter.

“I don’t know any of those guys. We cancelled the show in August. The contract was between my management and a promoter named Herijinder Singh. I don’t know how it got to this point. My mother is in depression. I have nothing more to say. I’ve said it all. The news was picked up from a paid Twitter thread. No one bothered to ask me once. Anti-national? Me?” the singer was quoted as saying.

Jubin Nautiyal also took to Twitter and wrote that his fans should not get “upset” over any “rumours” as he will be occupied with a shoot the entire month, and not any show.

Hello friends and twitter family, I've been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don't get upset on rumours. I love my country 🇮🇳🙏🏻. I love you all 🌹 pic.twitter.com/0Peyy74rwr — Jubin Nautiyal (@JubinNautiyal) September 10, 2022

#Jubin Nautiyal