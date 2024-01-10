‘I don’t sleep with vaccinated women’: Andrew Tate snaps at Indian-American doctor after she takes a dig at his ‘ripped abs’

Chandigarh, January 10
In a recent social media debate, controversial figure Andrew Tate engaged in a heated exchange with Indian-American doctor Kirti Patel after she took a dig at his ‘ripped abs’.
I cannot say enough how this body type is *maybe* only attractive to gay men.— Kirti Patel, MD (@kirtipatelmd) January 8, 2024
I have literally turned down dates with gym bros with ripped abs in the past because I find this body type suggestive of aggression and narcissism. I bet other women feel the same. https://t.co/nipnAEAie6
The online spat began when Tate posted a shirtless photo on social media site X and captioned it, “I don’t sleep with vaccinated women.”
Kirti Patel, a gynaecologist and medical influencer, said that Tate’s gym-trained, muscular body might appeal only to gay men. She shared her personal choice to decline dates with ‘gym bros’ and expressed her belief that such body types conveyed aggression and narcissism, suggesting other women might feel the same.
I’m super disappointed that I’m not attractive to you Kirti.— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 9, 2024
I was only trying to make my arms as big as your nose. https://t.co/n0XlUyVeZX pic.twitter.com/jtsUAhtUEK
Tate responded by mocking Patel’s appearance, saying, “I’m super disappointed that I’m not attractive to you Kirti. I was only trying to make my arms as big as your nose.”
This remark escalated into an online feud, with Tate posting additional pictures of Patel and coining the term “Kirtius” to mock her. He referred to her as a “nose guardian”, sparking criticism for his derogatory language.
Adding to the controversy, Tate is currently awaiting trial on human trafficking charges in Romania. Alongside his brother Tristan Tate, they were indicted in June 2023 on allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to exploit women sexually. Both brothers deny the charges.
This online feud has brought attention to Tate’s legal troubles and controversial views, further fuelling the debate surrounding the impact of his influence on young men.
