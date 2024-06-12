‘I hope Ashwini Vaishnaw will...’: Social media users spark outrage as ticketless passengers overcrowd Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

Photos and videos of ticketless passengers crowding into reserved coaches of Indian Railways have emerged on social media in recent weeks.

The issue is causing inconvenience to passengers who have paid for reservations in advance.

A video shared by @architnagar on X has brought the issue into limelight, showcasing chaos inside a coach of the Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. The train, known for its premium service, was seen overcrowded with passengers standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the aisle. They left little space to move, much to the dismay of those who had booked their seats.

The viral footage has caught the attention of Railway Seva, the official account for rail passengers. In response, it assured the public that they will take necessary action to address the situation, notifying the officials concerned accordingly.

Netizens were quick to react. One user wrote, ‘Please increase the number of passenger trains. Vande Bharat aise nahi chalega. Looks like an overcrowded bus.’

‘First, Vande Bharat train system must have dedicated special Railway Police. What is the purpose of buying tickets worth thousands?’ another user commented.

One user said, ‘I hope Ashwini Vaishnaw will take cognizance of this mismanagement. This ticket-less travelling is getting more common in many trains and now it’s reached a premium train like Vande Bharat Express.’

