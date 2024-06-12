‘I hope Ashwini Vaishnaw will...’: Social media users spark outrage as ticketless passengers overcrowd Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

Chandigarh, June 12
Photos and videos of ticketless passengers crowding into reserved coaches of Indian Railways have emerged on social media in recent weeks.
The issue is causing inconvenience to passengers who have paid for reservations in advance.
A video shared by @architnagar on X has brought the issue into limelight, showcasing chaos inside a coach of the Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. The train, known for its premium service, was seen overcrowded with passengers standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the aisle. They left little space to move, much to the dismay of those who had booked their seats.
Watch the video here:
#lucknowrailway @drmlucknow @IndianRailMedia @indianrail #rail got jacked by non ticket passengers @VandeBharatExp pic.twitter.com/TRX3AE3P8q— archit nagar (@architnagar) June 8, 2024
The viral footage has caught the attention of Railway Seva, the official account for rail passengers. In response, it assured the public that they will take necessary action to address the situation, notifying the officials concerned accordingly.
Netizens were quick to react. One user wrote, ‘Please increase the number of passenger trains. Vande Bharat aise nahi chalega. Looks like an overcrowded bus.’
‘First, Vande Bharat train system must have dedicated special Railway Police. What is the purpose of buying tickets worth thousands?’ another user commented.
One user said, ‘I hope Ashwini Vaishnaw will take cognizance of this mismanagement. This ticket-less travelling is getting more common in many trains and now it’s reached a premium train like Vande Bharat Express.’
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia
Himachal Pradesh government tells the top court that 137 cus...
First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24
Rajya Sabha session to commence on June 27
Bhagwant Mann, Sandeep Pathak leave for Delhi to discuss cabinet reshuffle, Lok Sabha poll performance
The two are expected to hold discussions with Sunita Kejriwa...
AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘getting VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month
The Enforcement Directorate has opposed his interim bail ple...