 'I refuse to bow down': Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Hina spoke on how she came to know about breast cancer.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 2

Diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, actor Hina Khan on Monday got emotional as she shared a video from her first chemotherapy session.

Hina spoke on how she came to know about breast cancer.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Hina says "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better."

Sharing the video, she wrote, "This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it - not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life. So Let's do some affirmations." She continued, "We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. For me, my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion and art matters. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact I attended this event to reassure my self that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. MIND OVER MATTER." Encouraging fans with her never-give-up attitude, Hina continued, "I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalise the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up." As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Inspired by your spirit Hina. Suddenly everything I am going through seems so stupidly small. Yes normalising the journey is very important.You have and always will be inspiring in so many ways. YOU WILL GET PERFECTLY FINE AND WILL BE BACK TO AN AWARD SHOW ACCEPTING MORE SUCH AWARDS VERY SOON."

Ektaa Kapoor commented, "Ur a star beyond stars! U shine d brightest." Mouni Roy posted, "In awe of your strength and courage." Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal wrote, "My fighter." Hina, on June 28, confirmed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor shared that she has started treatment and is "doing well" and "fully committed" to overcoming the disease.

Hina posted on her Instagram, "Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger." "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added.

Meanwhile, on work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

She was recently seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa and Ritam Shrivastava's directorial comedy-drama series 'Namacool'.

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

