IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Mehreen shares romantic video, fans say ‘the couple is as beautiful as Kashmir’

Chandigarh, November 5
IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan and his wife Dr Mehreen Qazi are very active on social media. The videos they share on social media go viral in no time.
Now, a romantic video of the couple, shared by his wife Mehreen Qazi on her Instagram, has gone viral.
View this post on Instagram
In the video, Athar and his wife Mehreen Qazi are standing together in an open field. Athar is wearing a black dress, while Mehreen Qazi is seen in a white lehenga.
View this post on Instagram
The song 'Dil Ye Mera Tere Dil Se Ja Mila Hai...' is playing in the backdrop. The video has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of people have commented.
Mehreen Qazi captioned it: “When you meet the right person and these lyrics finally make sense”.
One commented: “Mam bilkul perfect song h aap dono k liye”, another wrote: “The couple is as beautiful as Kashmir”.
The couple had also shared their wedding picture and they also had gone insanely viral.
View this post on Instagram
Mehreen Qazi is a doctor by profession and is working at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center, New Delhi. She remains active in the medical field as well as in the fashion industry. He has more than three lakh followers on Instagram while Athar Aamir has more than seven lakh followers.
