IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express wrat over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

The news of transfer of IAS couple from Delhi, after being accused of sending athletes early from Thyagraj stadium so that they could walk with their dog on the tracks, has taken the whole nation by storm for last few days. The incident was regarded as sheer misuse of power. It wasn’t until a media outlet reported the issue that besides Delhi government extending time for athletes till 10 pm, Union Home Ministry, in a 'knee-jerk' reaction, transferred the husband-wife duo to Ladakh and Arunanchal Pradesh respectively.

Soon as the news of transfer got flashed, social media got divided over the decision of government. Moreover, few started a meme fest over the fate of dog, as the couple got separated and were being posted at different places.

However, another controversy has erupted over Ladakh being called a 'punishment posting'. A section of people, which includes some eminent personalities as well, have now expressed their displeasure over some people calling the decision of government as a 'punishment posting'. They believe the notion generated through the social media outrage, calling the transfer a punishment, portrays Ladakh in bad light.

If Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are punishment postings for Indian officers, why do you blame China then for claiming these territories? — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 26, 2022

Why are people calling Ladakh a “punishment posting”? For one it’s a beautiful place with very hospitable people & some stunning places to visit and secondly it’s demoralising for the people there to be given the impression that officers only get sent as a punishment. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 26, 2022

Rather than dock their salaries, the State punishes the guilty civil servants by transferring them, not realising it is insulting the places where it has transferred them.



When would we grasp that a transfer to beautiful Ladakh or Arunachal is not a punishment but a promotion. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) May 26, 2022

Can I get a punishment transfer to Ladakh for a few months?! — Happymon Jacob ഹാപ്പിമോൻ ജേക്കബ് (@HappymonJacob) May 27, 2022

Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh are not dumping grounds — Wg Cdr Sherokh Rashid Hazarika (Veteran) (@Sherhaz1) May 27, 2022

How is it a punishment to transfer someone to Ladakh? If this is a punishment, I also want one — Anirudh Goel (@_anirudh_goel_) May 26, 2022