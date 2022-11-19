IAS officer-actor sacked from Gujarat poll duty over his Instagram post announcing his posting

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 19

A general observer in Gujarat Assembly polls was on Friday removed from election duty for posting pictures on his social media account

IAS officer-turned-actor Abhishek Singh has reacted after he was relieved of his poll duties in Gujarat elections over his Instagram post announcing his posting.

"I accept the Hon'ble ECI's decision with all humility. Though I believe there's nothing wrong in this post...It's neither publicity nor a stunt," he tweeted.

The Election Commission reportedly called his post a publicity stunt.

I accept the Hon’ble ECI’s decision with all humility 🙏

Though I believe there’s nothing wrong in this post. A public servant, in a car bought by public’s money, reporting for public duty,with public officials, communicating it to the public. It is neither publicity nor a stunt! https://t.co/T89c1K6PMi — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishek_asitis) November 18, 2022

IAS Abhishek Singh's charge has been given to IAS Krishan Bajpai, who is also appointed as the General Observer for other nearby constituencies, till a general observer is appointed in place of Singh by ECI. Gujarat with 182 assembly constituencies will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.