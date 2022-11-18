IAS officer pays the price for sharing his Gujarat election posting on Instagram; EC barred him from duty by calling it a 'publicity stunt'

IANS
New Delhi, November 18
The Election Commission on Friday removed an IAS officer from election duty after he shared his posting as General Observer on social media.
View this post on Instagram
"Now, it has come to the notice of the Commission that Sh. Abhishek Singh, IAS (UP:2011) has used social media platform "Instagram" for sharing his posting/joining as General Observer and used his official position as a publicity stunt," the EC said in its order.
The Commission has taken a very serious view of the matter and therefore, Abhishek Singh, IAS (UP:2011) has been relieved immediately of his duties as General Observer and has been debarred from any election-related duty till further orders, the Commission said.
Earlier, the Commission had appointed Singh as General Observer for Assembly Constituency 49-Bapunagar and 56-Asarwa of Ahmedabad District of Gujarat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Certain countries back terrorism as part of their foreign policy, says PM Modi
Was addressing the third edition of ‘No Money for Terror’ in...
India’s first private rocket lifts off from ISRO spaceport
The 6-metre-tall launch vehicle Vikram-S is named after Vikr...
Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says CM Bhagwant Mann
The cabinet decides to directly appoint principals of 16 gov...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmer unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuses them of holding state govt to ransom
‘It is becoming a trend to hold dharnas at the drop of a hat...
Protesters demanding Ahir regiment in Army clash with police in Gurugram; several hurt, scores detained
Hundreds of protesters gather at the site and try to block t...