IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Chandigarh, April 24

Social media has been in a war of words over celebrities endorsing Pan Masala and related products. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was at the receiving end on social media for featuring in one of the tobacco’s ads alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. The online grilling, however, made Akshay issue a public apology and resolve to stay away from such promotions.

Alongside health ailments, other harmful effect of tobacco was brought into light by an IAS officer, Awanish Sharan. The officer has shared a picture of Howrah bridge of Kolkata, which is reportedly eroding by tobacco-ridden saliva sprayed by tobacco consumers. Moreover, he has mentioned, in his tweet, celebrities— Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, who have recently featured in the tobacco ad together. The officer also gave mention to Amitabh Bachchan, who has been promoting a tobacco brand for quite some time now.

He wrote in his tweet, “Kolkata Port Trust has said saliva laced with gutkha is corroding the iconic 70-year-old bridge. The Howrah Bridge is under attack from gutkha-chewers.”

The sale of gutkha or pan masala (both tobacco products) iscompletely banned in West Bengalas per a notification by West Bengal’s health department.

