‘If I touch you now, they’ll say I'm wiping my nose’: Rahul Gandhi ridicules video while helping Kharge down the stairs outside Parliament

Chandigarh, March 24

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a light-hearted moment with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge ridiculed a video featuring him purportedly wiping his nose on latter’s back.

Rahul was actually helping Kharge descend down a stair while holding his arm. In the course, Rahul, while acknowledging the aforementioned video, apprised Kharge on how some people said he was wiping his nose on Congress chief’s back while he was actually trying to help him.

"If I touch you now, they say I'm wiping my nose on your back. Utter nonsense. Have you seen that? That I am helping you over there, they're saying that I'm wiping my nose on you," Rahul could be heard saying in a video as he helps party chief Mallikarjun Kharge down the stairs. "Crazy people", he added. The video has been shared by ANI.

#WATCH | "If I touch you now, they say I'm wiping my nose on your back. Utter nonsense. Have you seen that? That I am helping you over there, they're saying that I'm wiping my nose on you," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he helps party chief Mallikarjun Kharge down the stairs. pic.twitter.com/l6qUSdfS0i — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

Rahul Gandhi's remark comes days afterthe Karnataka BJP hit out at a video of him with Kharge. The saffron party alleged that Rahul Gandhi used Mallikarjun Kharge's coat to "wipe his nose" and treated the party chief as his "tissue paper".

UNFORTUNATELY, the video epitomises what ‘Gandhi’s’ think of senior leaders like @kharge.



It is highly condemnable that @RahulGandhi uses somebody as his TISSUE PAPER!



This Humiliation to a Kannadiga can not be forgiven. pic.twitter.com/vhgOMtFaFo — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 18, 2023

