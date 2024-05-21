'If you were in Pakistan, I would have kidnapped you’: Cab driver to woman passenger in Canada

Chandigarh, May 21
A video of scary conservation between a cab driver and a woman in Canada has gone viral.
The cab driver--believed to be of Pakistan origin--told the woman passenger that if this were in Pakistan, he would have kidnapped her.
The exchange has sparked outrage and triggered a debate on social media.
The incident took place in Toronto. In the video, the driver is heard said, "If you were born in Pakistan...I'm from Pakistan,... you would have been kidnapped by now.”
"Toronto Uber driver tells passenger if they were in Pakistan he would k*dnap her," read the caption of the post.
Toronto Uber driver tells passenger if they were in Pakistan he would k*dnap her 😳 pic.twitter.com/idn7yWCfVa— Crime Net (@TRIGGERHAPPYV1) May 14, 2024
Below are the reactions:
With all the cuts in this video… I’m almost certain this is a conversation taking out of context— Blue (@TeachingInKicks) May 14, 2024
Looks like he has a broken english. He is trying to explain her that what could happen with her in Pakistan if she was out that late… we need to see the full video.— am (@iballm6) May 14, 2024
Arrest and Deport this creepy pakistani immigrant— Eddie (@kameidotrading) May 14, 2024
