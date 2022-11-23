IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh, November 23
Embracing fatherhood is one of a kind experience which has profound ardour in it. Though women, who nurture a foetus inside their body, are believed to have more feelings for their newborn, but a father cannot be counted out. The testimony to this got witnessed when a man quit his lucrative job after his company denied him a paternal leave as he wanted to spend time with his new born daughter.
The story of Ankit Joshi has been shared by Humans of Bombay on their official Instagram handle.
The IIT Kharagpur graduate took a high call after company denied to extend his paternal leave beyond a week.
Ankit recently joined the company as senior vice president and he had to travel across cities, which would have barred him from spending time with the neonate.
He thus decided to relinquish, calling his abdication as ‘promotion to fatherhood’.
People even warned him about the repercussions of his decision but his wife stood by him firmly, as per post in Humans of Bombay.
Anikit also questioned companies over their ‘next-to-nothing’ consideration of paternal leaves for their employees.
Netizens however had dissimilarity in their outlook over the decision of man. Some hailed his decision while others said not everyone is financially 'privileged' to take such decisions.
