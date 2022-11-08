'Imran Khan, mera dulha vapas karo’: Pakistan woman cries help as groom-to-be dodges wedding to attend PTI leader’s rally

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 8

The video interview of a Pakistan woman is doing the rounds on social media where she has requested former PM Imran Khan to send back her would-be groom as he fled their wedding to attends former’s rally.

The interview has been conducted by Pakistani YouTuber Syed Basit Ali where the woman could be seen expressing her dismay while donning her wedding attire. Sidhra tells she was ready for the ceremony but her husband left for Imran’s rally.

Upon being asked what she wants to tell Imran Khan, she jokingly says she wishes PTI leader to beat her husband with cane and send him back.

Sidhra also said she would wait for her husband Ijaz to come back for marriage and they both will attend Imran’s rally thereafter.

She also said Ijaz's decision to attend the rally resulted in losses as her family had booked and paid for the catering, venue and other services.

While requesting Imran Khan, Sidra said, "Mai hath jodke unse request karti hoon ki mera dulha vapas kar de (I am folding my hands to request Imran Khan to return my groom)."

She said that she was waiting for her marriage with Ijaz for last three years.

She also referred Imran Khan’s 'Azadi March' as 'Dulha Chori March'.

