Imran Khan on Jeffery Epstein's sex clients list? Wasim Akram's video goes viral as Pakistani cricketer defends former prime minister

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 6

As latest round of Jeffery Epstein documents offer another look into his cesspool of sexual abuse, a social media user has linked former Pakistan cricketers Imran Khan and Wasim Akram to the island’s clients list.

A Pakistani social media shared a video of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram on X, alleging that Imran Khan had once took him to a party on a deserted Island and that, too, on a private jet with a woman.

The Imran Khan and Jeffery Epstein connection video was shared with the caption saying Imran Khan is also on Epstein list. Cricket legend Wasim Akram also narrated a story where Imran Khan and youngsters were flown on Ghislaine Maxwell’s private plane to a deserted Island (Epstein Island).

Wasim Akram was furious and wrote: "Stop spreading lies you muppet."

Stop spreading lies you muppet https://t.co/fNhlKmHMs1 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 5, 2024

It may be pertinent to mention here that former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's name has not popped up in the Jeffery Epstein documents.

As the video has gone viral, many Pakistani users have defended the Imran Khan-Jeffery Epstein connection.

Stop spreading lies you muppet https://t.co/fNhlKmHMs1 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 5, 2024

Hahahahaha.... Epstien bought his island in 1998 while Wasim story couldn't have taken place after 1992 & Wasim says "An Island In The Middle Of South America".

Epstein island is just off the coast of Cuba in North America. pic.twitter.com/163WFSuSlN — 𝕏 (@_allbyme_) January 4, 2024

Ever heard of something called google?



Aik to tum log jahil ho, aur dusra seekhny ki koshish bhi nh krty! pic.twitter.com/uWQSzuonE7 — S. 🇵🇸 (@summama10) January 4, 2024

The files released on Friday included over 1,300 pages which follwed hundreds of pages of documents that were unsealed on Wednesday and Thursday, with more expected in the coming days, reports CNN.

The unsealed documents are part of a 2015 civil defamation suit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who claimed Epstein sexually abused her as a minor and that Ghislaine Maxwell, the late financier's former girlfriend, aided in the abuse.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year jail term for crimes she committed with Epstein.

The unsealing this week stems from a December 18, 2023 court order from the judge overseeing the lawsuit, a response to media's legal efforts to publicly release the documents. With agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan #Social Media