In a heartfelt email exchange, Elon Musk shares pain of losing son

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 10

Renowned business magnate Elon Musk is known to keep a brash and straight forward approach when it comes to dealing with his business. He ensures accountability for every product that he lays out in market. This time, Musk is trending for having a magnanimous, empathetic and vulnerable side.

Elon Musk’s email exchange with the father of a Tesla crash victim has now gone viral where former shares his feelings of losing a son, reported Bloomberg Quint.

In an email trade with James Riley, the father of Barrette Riley, who died in Tesla car crash back in 2018, Musk states that there in nothing painful and heart breaking than losing a son. This email exchange was recently released in a court case filed against Tesla.

He wrote in the email “My firstborn son died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat.” He was talking about his son Nevada Alexander Musk, who died at the age of 10 weeks.

Musk has rarely spoken about this publicly but this time he cannot resist as some other had witnessed similar pain. He was clearly trying to share the pain.

Elon Musk has also updated a speed-limiting safety feature at the grieving man’s request, court records show.

The email exchange is contained in a court filing submitted this month in a wrongful death lawsuit involving a different Tesla crash.