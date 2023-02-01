In a major faux pas, state-owned Akashvani Twitter handle calls Union Budget ‘election stunt’; netizens can’t keep calm

Chandigarh, February 1
State-owned national public radio broadcaster Akashvani made a major faux pas while responding to a news organisation's post which asked people to rate budgetary allocations out of ten.
While responding to the post, Akashvani’s Hindi handle called it ‘election stunt’.
However the tweet was later deleted.
The brief presence of the post on microblogging site was enough for netizens to lap it up and fuel a laughter burst.
