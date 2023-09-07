In a rare case in Thailand, Covid treatment changes infant's brown eyes to blue

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 7

In a rare case, the eye colour of an infant in Thailand changed from brown to blue after being treated for Covid infection.

The baby, who had developed cough and fever, was tested for Covid, for which he tested positive.

Following the test, the child was treated using Favipiravir by doctors in Bangkok.

A few hours after the child was given the medicine, the child’s mother noticed the change in the colour of the eyes of the baby.

The medication was stopped as the child showed improvement in health, following which the brown colour of the eyes returned.

According to Frontiers, the unusual changes were not reported in other parts of the child’s body like skin and nails.

The doctors, however, could not figure out the exact reason behind this unusual side-effect of the medicine.

A similar case was reported in 2021 in India, when a 20-year-old man’s eyes turned blue after he took Favipiravir.

Favipiravir, used to kill a variety of viruses, was used in China in 2020 to treat Covid. Later, other countries like India, Thailand and Japan approved its use for Covid.