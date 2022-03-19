In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Chandigarh, March 19
On shooting for his upcoming movie with Nandita Das in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma was caught doing something usual.
A fan recently spotted the comedian sitting on a bike, wearing an orange T-shirt and carrying a delivery bag on his back on the streets of Odisha.
And the photo of him was shared on the social media.
"Sir ji main aaj aapko live dekhliya." As witty as Kapil could be, he replied: "Kisi ko batana matt."
Kisi ko batana mat 🤓 https://t.co/3rCAjuPKva— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2022
Many reactions pored in as the photo of the comedy show host went insanely viral.
Meanwhile, while on shooting, Kapil Sharma and Nandita Das also met Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
The photos were posted online by the ace comedian-actor, thanking him for a great hospitality. In the film, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider.
Kapil has been in news over controversy related to ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie.
