In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Chandigarh, March 18
For many, Sidhu Moosewala would always be a legend.
The late Punjabi singer’s untimely demise had left a void among fans, which would perhaps now be filled with ‘nikka Sidhu’.
Moosewala’s parents--Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur--welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the singer's murder.
"With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love," Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.
Soon after, social media was flooded with the messages of congratulations and celebrations.
Below are a few videos:
#SidhuMooseWala #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala— Tanpreet Kaur (@Tanpree19146368) March 17, 2024
Legend is Back ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/Cg8Y2irst4
The younger brother of late Sidhu Moosewala has come into this world.— Harsh Tiwari (@harsht2024) March 17, 2024
This picture is pleasant, it will help Sidhu's parents to forget their sorrow. pic.twitter.com/7tStV5y5HP
GOD CHILD 🥹🧿!— 𝕻𝖗𝖆𝖌𝖆𝖙𝖎 𝖘𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖍 (@pragatisingh295) March 18, 2024
REBORN TO SHINE ✨!
IT'S TRUE' LEGENDS NEVER DIE ✨!
OUR LIL GAGGU IS BACK WITH MORE STRENGTH 🔥💎🥹!
KEEP DEMANDING JUSTICE!
DAY 659 & COUNTING ❤️🩹!@BhagwantMann
JUSTICE WHEN??#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala #SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/GoyMpRnYPB
#SidhuMooseWala#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala— J.S (@chouhan_jasmeet) March 17, 2024
Heartwarming ♥️ moment 🥺 pic.twitter.com/dzA6aDRHe4
Happiness on their face.... Priceless— moosa jatt (@kaur672447642) March 18, 2024
Emotions.... Priceless#SidhuMooseWala #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/VWChxIbXHa
Wholesome 💜#SidhuMooseWala #Justiceforsidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/IsdFLryfIp— Reppin_MooseWala (@Punjabihitzz) March 18, 2024
Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan also visited the parents to extend congratulations soon after the birth of the baby boy.
"Today is a significant day filled with joy. The family is overjoyed. Sidhu Moosewala's parents have found solace in this child to carry on."
"I pray to God that the parents and the child always remain healthy. Sidhu's fans are also very happy today," he added.
Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa.
