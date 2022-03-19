In video, ‘drunk’ man stabs his heart 4 times to recreate a stunt sequence at Holi celebrations

Chandigarh, March 19
In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old man accidentally stabbed himself while enacting a stunt during Holi celebrations in the Banganga area of Madhya Pradesh.
The mishap took place in Indore on Thursday night.
Police said Gopal Solanki, who was dancing with his friends and had a knife in his hands, accidentally stabbed himself when he tried to enact a stunt, as per reports.
In the video, it is seen that Gopal, who looked heavily drunk, danced with his friends. He then could be seen stabbing himself four times with the knife in an attempt to recreate a stunt sequence.
A man succumbed to injuries in Indore, he was dancing with a knife in his hand during holi celebrations stabbed himself, he was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/7tbGC9T9BB— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) March 19, 2022
Solanki's friends and family members rushed him to Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences where the doctors declared him dead.
