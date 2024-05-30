In viral video, Indian soldiers defeat Chinese troops in ‘tug of war’; internet can’t keep calm

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

An engaging competition between the Indian troops and their Chinese counterparts during the UN Peacekeeping mission has become a sensation on social media.

As per reports, the Indian soldiers deployed in Sudan as part of a UN Peacekeeping mission triumphed the Chinese troops in a ‘Tug of War’ contest.

The viral video, authenticated by Indian Army officials, has garnered widespread attention on social media with netizens appreciating the physical prowess and teamwork of the Indian contingent.

In the video, the Indian troops demonstrated their strength and determination. It was a friendly yet spirited competition.

The Indian Army commemorated the 76th International Day of UN Peacekeepers on May 29 by paying homage to bravehearts.

India, a major contributor to UN Peacekeeping, has provided around 287,000 troops to various missions.

The United Nations Mission in the Sudan (UNMIS) was established by the UN Security Council under Resolution 1590[1] of 24 March 2005, in response to the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the government of the Sudan and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement on January 9, 2005, in Sudan.

UNMIS tasks are to support the implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, to perform certain functions relating to humanitarian assistance, protection, promotion of human rights, and to support the African Union Mission in Sudan. — with ANI inputs

