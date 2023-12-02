India coach Rahul Dravid, wife Vijeta spotted watching son Samit playing in Cooch Behar Trophy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 2

After a hectic cricket season, with conclusion of the recent ODI men’s World Cup, India coach Rahul Dravid was reportedly spotted with his wife Vijeta in Mysuru while watching their son Samit play for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy match against Uttarakhand.

Captured in a casual look, the picture of Dravid and his wife sitting on a staircase at the ground has gone viral since.

Rahul Dravid and Vijeta are parents to two sons — Samit and Anvay — both of whom are playing professional cricket.

Following a busy calendar, Dravid has taken some time away from the team to spend it with the family.

India head coach Rahul Dravid and his wife Vijeta spotted at Mysuru. pic.twitter.com/3of9YibhWQ — Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) December 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the extension of contract for head coach Rahul Dravid.

However, Dravid on Thursday stated that it is announced officially, but he hasn’t signed anything yet regarding the length of his contract extension.

Dravid’s second stint with Team India will be the tour of South Africa from December 10, which will have three ODIs and T20Is each and two Tests. The red-ball leg will start from December 26. — with agencies

