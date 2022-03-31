Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 31

It was a witty banter between Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and author Chetan Bhagat on Twitter that left many social media users “absolutely dumbfounded”.

Bhagat shared a selfie with him on the micro-blogging platform after he met Shashi Tharoor and wrote: “India has two kinds of English.1. The @shashitharoor English. 2. The @chetan_bhagat English.”

My dear @chetan_bhagat, it was a pleasure catching up with you at the #ABPIdeasOfIndiaSummit. (Now how would you say that in Chetan Bhagat English?) https://t.co/PtyXMgMfEP — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 27, 2022

Tharoor responded back: “My dear @chetan_bhagat, it was a pleasure catching up with you at the #ABPIdeasOfIndiaSummit. (Now how would you say that in Chetan Bhagat English?).”

C’mon shashi Ji, this much English even I understand. Can you give more Shashi Tharoor tadka to this sentence below. Those big long words..maza aaye thoda. https://t.co/oTnuQOfmFI — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 27, 2022

The conversation between the two had netizens intrigued and they too started discussing the vocabulary of Tharoor and Bhagat.

Below are a few reactions:

I just can't stop laughing at this.. absolutely dumbfounded! https://t.co/7uD7rJmKRo — Roomy Naqvy (@roomynaqvy) March 27, 2022

One is english with a dictionary and the other without it. — anil thomas (@anil317) March 27, 2022

Two poles of #English in one frame — Vasundhar (@vasundhar) March 27, 2022

Good camaraderie between 2 people with diff views https://t.co/diC9bMZUsi — Rajesh Gupta (@RajeshG11280635) March 27, 2022

Earlier, too, the two have had a hilarious Twitter conversion.