Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Chandigarh, March 31
It was a witty banter between Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and author Chetan Bhagat on Twitter that left many social media users “absolutely dumbfounded”.
Bhagat shared a selfie with him on the micro-blogging platform after he met Shashi Tharoor and wrote: “India has two kinds of English.1. The @shashitharoor English. 2. The @chetan_bhagat English.”
My dear @chetan_bhagat, it was a pleasure catching up with you at the #ABPIdeasOfIndiaSummit. (Now how would you say that in Chetan Bhagat English?) https://t.co/PtyXMgMfEP— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 27, 2022
Tharoor responded back: “My dear @chetan_bhagat, it was a pleasure catching up with you at the #ABPIdeasOfIndiaSummit. (Now how would you say that in Chetan Bhagat English?).”
C’mon shashi Ji, this much English even I understand. Can you give more Shashi Tharoor tadka to this sentence below. Those big long words..maza aaye thoda. https://t.co/oTnuQOfmFI— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 27, 2022
The conversation between the two had netizens intrigued and they too started discussing the vocabulary of Tharoor and Bhagat.
Below are a few reactions:
I just can't stop laughing at this.. absolutely dumbfounded! https://t.co/7uD7rJmKRo— Roomy Naqvy (@roomynaqvy) March 27, 2022
One is english with a dictionary and the other without it.— anil thomas (@anil317) March 27, 2022
Two poles of #English in one frame— Vasundhar (@vasundhar) March 27, 2022
Good camaraderie between 2 people with diff views https://t.co/diC9bMZUsi— Rajesh Gupta (@RajeshG11280635) March 27, 2022
Earlier, too, the two have had a hilarious Twitter conversion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM summons NSC meeting ahead of trust vote
NSC meeting is chaired by PM and attended by services chiefs...
Pakistan Parliament to meet on Thursday to debate no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan
PM Khan to address nation ahead of vote to oust him: Informa...
Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
BJP accuses Mazumdar-Shaw of imposing personal, politically ...
Daylong special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1
Two or three bills in session likely for enactment
Amit Shah announces reduction of AFSPA applicable areas in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur
AFSPA has been in force for decades in the 3 northeastern st...