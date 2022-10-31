‘India ne marwa diya Pakistan ko’: Shoaib Aktar heartbroken over India’s loss to South Africa

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 31

None other than Pakistan ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar was left heartbroken over India’s loss as South Africa won the match on Sunday putting a stop to India’s winning spree at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth.

He tweeted after India lost 4 wickets for a score of 42 runs:“Pakistan ko marwana nahin hai…pakistan ko marwa diya…4 wicket pe…pata nahin aaj kya hota hai.”

Bhaiyo bahut jaldi main hain? pic.twitter.com/QVIf9Y4bj0 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 30, 2022

In his YouTube video, Shoaib Akhtar said Team India’s “batting got exposed” and had they batted patiently, they could have scored 150 runs.

“India ne marwa diya humein (India just spoiled our chances). Actually, we hurt ourselves. It’s not India’s fault, we played so badly and left our fate to others. I was wishing India would come strong and hard.

Playing over these pitches isn’t easy and India left us very disappointed. Had their batters been a bit more patient and not hurried, then 150 would have been a winning total. But South Africa used their experienced players very well. Miller the killer, bringing all his experience along with Markram was fantastic. Lungi Ngidi did wonders; not much pace but he got wickets with short balls and seam as well,” Akhtar said in the video.