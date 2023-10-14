India-Pak World Cup match: Watch excited fans as they cheer for Indian cricket team onboard Ahmedabad flight

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

A video posted by Akasa Air flight en route Ahmedabad with fans to watch India-Pakistan World Cup match has gone viral online.

In the video, the Akasa Air crew can also be seen extending a warm welcome to all the cricket fans onboard an Ahmedabad-bound flight on Saturday, most of who were travelling to cheer for the Indian team during its match against Pakistan.

In a special gesture for fans, the crew onboard an Akasa Air flight made a special announcement to wish the Indian team.

The cricket fans onboard flight can be seen sitting in their Team India blue jerseys as the crew member made the announcement.

#Cricket #Pakistan