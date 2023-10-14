India-Pak World Cup match: Watch excited fans as they cheer for Indian cricket team onboard Ahmedabad flight

Chandigarh, October 14
A video posted by Akasa Air flight en route Ahmedabad with fans to watch India-Pakistan World Cup match has gone viral online.
In the video, the Akasa Air crew can also be seen extending a warm welcome to all the cricket fans onboard an Ahmedabad-bound flight on Saturday, most of who were travelling to cheer for the Indian team during its match against Pakistan.
A skyful of cricket fans onboard! 🥳— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 14, 2023
The excitement has begun! #IndPak #AkasaAir #ItsYourSky #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/7M9HatjiE2
In a special gesture for fans, the crew onboard an Akasa Air flight made a special announcement to wish the Indian team.
The cricket fans onboard flight can be seen sitting in their Team India blue jerseys as the crew member made the announcement.
