India vs SA 1st T20I: Twitterati hails heroic comeback of seamer Arshdeep Singh after Asia Cup fiasco, initiates meme fest rebuking critics

Chandigarh, September 29
India on Wednesday registered an eight-wicket victory over South Africa in the opening T20 International at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh laid foundation of the stunning triumph as he, along with Deepak Chahar, tore down Proteas’ top order within initial 15 deliveries of the game.
Arshdeep took 3 wickets in the second over of the game and sent back formidable batters including Quinton de Kock and David Miller.
Netizens across social media platforms are hailing the performance of Arshdeep and regarding his performance as rejoinder to people who criticised him for a dropped catch in Asia Cup. 23-year-old left arm seamer has been trending on Twitter with people starting a meme fest taking dig at South Africa batting line up besides people who denounced him in Asia Cup match against Pakistan.
#INDvsSA meme#arshdeepsingh pic.twitter.com/iWTI9vwFyY— 𝑸𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒎 𝑯𝒖𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒏 (@qasim_says_) September 28, 2022
People who trolled #arshdeepsingh in Aisa Cup in front of him today pic.twitter.com/pr38UhrqWT— Dheeraj Roy (@dheerajmroy) September 28, 2022
Arshdeep Singh to South African Batsmen:-#ArshdeepSingh #INDvSA #INDvsSA #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XtSmArNOjy— ⭐👑 (@superking1815) September 28, 2022
One man show!!! #INDvsSA #arshdeepsingh pic.twitter.com/41HfgTJ6Hw— Pawan Shukla (@Shukla8175) September 28, 2022
South Sfrican batters to deepak chahar and Arshdeep Singh.#INDvsSA #deepakchahar #arshdeepsingh pic.twitter.com/OBegGxyfI9— Jai Upadhyay (@OG_JaiUpadhyay) September 28, 2022
Arshdeepsingh to haters😂#INDvsSA #arshdeepsingh pic.twitter.com/2XpYk4bspF— RAHUL RAJ 🇮🇳 (@Rahulstm08) September 28, 2022
Today Arshdeep Singh warmed up for the real action vs pak on 23 October 2022. #INDvsSA #arshdeepsingh pic.twitter.com/HjZF9z72Ck— The Mind Orgasm (@themindorgasm_) September 28, 2022
