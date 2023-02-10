Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 10

Amid gut-wrenching sights of devastation caused by massive earthquake in Turkey, a picture is winning hearts across social media platforms where a Turkish woman was seen kissing an Indian Army doctor.

The picture has been shared by official Twitter account of Indian Army. “#OperationDost We Care. #IndianArmy #Türkiye,” the caption of the post reads.

Since being shared, the tweet has amassed over 1 million views. Netizens are unanimously hailing India Army for its humanitarian efforts.

India has been proactively involved in relief and rescue operations in Turkey. Under the initiative ‘Operation Dost’, India has set up army field hospitals in Iskenderun and Hatay, which have started functioning. NDRF teams have also been working hand in hand with Turkey administration in relief operations.

Over 21,000 people have died as a result of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Officials report that 3,377 people died in Syria and 17,674 were killed in Turkey, bringing the confirmed death toll to 21,051. The government has added that nearly 3,000 buildings, including public hospitals, collapsed in seven cities.

