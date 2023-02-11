Indian family donates blankets to Turkey after quake; ambassador shares letter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 11

Ambassador of Turkey to India Firat Sunel has shared a letter on Twiter by an Indian family that donated 100 blankets to Turkey after the earthquake in the country.

Sunel wrote: “Sometimes the meaning of words is much deeper than their meaning in dictionary like in this letter attached by an Indian family to one of the blanket donations."

"What a beautiful gesture," writes one user, another wrote," thanks to this family".

