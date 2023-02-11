Indian family donates blankets to Turkey after quake; ambassador shares letter

Chandigarh, February 11
Ambassador of Turkey to India Firat Sunel has shared a letter on Twiter by an Indian family that donated 100 blankets to Turkey after the earthquake in the country.
Sunel wrote: “Sometimes the meaning of words is much deeper than their meaning in dictionary like in this letter attached by an Indian family to one of the blanket donations."
'dost' ❤️ I love you people with big hearts..#TurkeyQuake #PrayForTurkey #turkiyeearthquake #IndiaTurkey https://t.co/BBQZvky1v8— 🖤KajolloveloveAjay❤️ (@kajollovelove) February 10, 2023
"What a beautiful gesture," writes one user, another wrote," thanks to this family".
What a beautiful gesture. ❤️ 🇮🇳 #TurkeySyriaEarthquake https://t.co/pVXLib6qTE— Arun Sharma (@ARUNSHARMAJI) February 9, 2023
