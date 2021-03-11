Indian national flag adorns skies of Moscow, skydiver unfurls tricolour from parachute thousands of feet above ground

Chandigarh, August 14
India has decked up in tri colour to celebrate her 75th Independence Day. Moreover, government has come up with a special initiative this time to commemorate and pay tributes to our freedom fighter. So they decided to make it an elaborate event to be celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
People from all across are doing there bit to reflect their love for the nation and tri colour. Social media has no death of videos which show people celebrating the event with full enthusiasm.
In the streak, a video has been shared on Twitter by Indian embassy in Russia where a person can be seen unfurling Indian national flag from parachute in the skies of Moscow. “High above in the skies of Russia the Tiranga is unfurled with great pride as we celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav HarGharTiranga campaign,” the caption of the post reads.
High above in the skies of #Russia the #Tiranga is unfurled with great pride as we celebrate the #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga campaign@narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @AmbKapoor @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @AmritMahotsav @DDIndialive @ANI pic.twitter.com/hX6DqNJmUd— India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) August 14, 2022
The 1 minute and 20 seconds video shows skydiver jumping from a jet while unfurling the tri colour thousands of feet above the ground.
