Indian-origin man got himself fired by sharing video on how to get “free food” from Canada food banks

Chandigarh, April 25

A video of an Indian-origin data scientist that has gone viral got him fired from his job. In the video shared by him on Instagram originally, he explains how he gets “free food” from food banks for students in Canada. After the video received enough attention, an X user shared it on X, slamming him.

In the video, Mehul Prajapati, who works at TD Bank in Canada, explains how he saves hundreds of bucks every month by getting groceries for “free” from charitable food banks established at colleges and universities.

He even showed his food haul for the week which included fruits, vegetables, bread, sauces, pasta and canned vegetables.

Prajapati wanted to make informative videos to help his fellow students, but was labelled a “thief” and “freeloader”.

The video started a debate on X, with many criticising him while others supporting him. “This guy has a job as a bank data scientist for TD Bank (Canada), a position that averages $98,000 per year, and proudly uploaded this video showing how much ‘free food’ he gets from charity food banks,” wrote one of the X users while resharing the video.

this guy has a job as a bank data scientist for @TD_Canada, a position that averages $98,000 per year, and proudly uploaded this video showing how much “free food” he gets from charity food banks.



you don’t hate them enough. pic.twitter.com/mUIGQnlYu6 — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 20, 2024

This X user later shared nother post with an update: “Update: the food bank bandit was fired”, along with a screenshot of an email from TD (Canada) confirming that the “individual named in the video no longer works at TD”.

Another user commented: “My student stipend was $28,000 per year. Very generous for its time but I could not save much after rent and other expenses. But never in a million years would I think of taking from food banks and charities. The worst I did was attend talks that advertised free food.

“He is still student there so entitled to get all the benefits, shame on @TD_Canada for firing him,” wrote the third user.

The fourth user commented; “So just because he has/had s job, doesn’t mean he/his family doesn’t need help. Many people are struggling. When your rent is equal to half your yearly income before taxes, it doesn’t mean you are sailing through.”

Following hate threats and comments, Prajapati deleted all his social media accounts.

