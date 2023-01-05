Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh trends fervidly after creating unwanted record of hat-trick of no-balls; ire, memes pour in

Chandigarh, January
Team India on Thursday witnessed a significant setback in second match of the T20 series against Sri Lanka after guests set a monumental target of 206 runs at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
Though all India pacers were brutally thrashed by Sri Lankan batters, left-armedArshdeep Singh has been at the target of netizens and veteran cricketers as he conceded a hat-trick of no balls to finish his 2nd over of the match. Besides this rash in an over, Singh threw as many as 5 no balls in the match. He has become first Indian bowler to bowl hat-trick of no-balls in T20Is.
The left-arm pacer also took his no-ball tally to 12 in 22 T20Is he played so far.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was behind the microphones as commentator too reprimand Singh for overstepping frequently.
“As a professional, you can't be doing this. We often hear that today's players say, things aren't in our control. Not bowling no ball is in your control. What happens after you deliver the ball, what the batsman does, is another thing. Not bowling a no ball is definitely in your control,” Gavaskar said during his commentary.
Microblogging site Twitter too has been flooded with plethora of reactions from netizens. Few strongly rebuked the faster but majority was seen igniting a laughter burst with rib-tickling memes.
#INDvsSL #Noball— Sultaan Khan (@IamSultaan) January 5, 2023
It's okay Arshdeep...not your day pic.twitter.com/ArzHmLKyTZ
Jethalal ready to replace arshdeep # no ball #INDvSL # noball pic.twitter.com/wA8tnXFGgQ— Mohammad Faizan (@Mohamma45712868) January 5, 2023
#NoBall zaher do bhaiyaa koi😂😂— 𝓚𝓲𝓽𝓽𝓾𝓾 ❤️♕ (@queenkritika21) January 5, 2023
Arshdeep Singh creates an unwanted record✌️#INDvsSL#arshdeepsingh #cricketuniverse pic.twitter.com/9sAfGZLHq3
Arshdeep bowling no bowl again and again— Devansh Arora (@savagelaunda_18) January 5, 2023
ICT: pic.twitter.com/qyXCRrLxig
Chad Arshdeep pic.twitter.com/Df60ykCX3q— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) January 5, 2023
#INDvSL #ArshdeepSingh #noball— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) January 5, 2023
Bumrah watching Arshdeep : pic.twitter.com/sBbRsID3n2
#INDvSL #noball— Jaadu (@_jaadu_) January 5, 2023
5 no balls by Arshdeep Singh pic.twitter.com/ICMPxZxAgt
Jethalal ready to replace Arshdeep Singh for next match 💪🏻#INDvSL #Noball #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/u5WkjME20Y— Thalapathy Vijay (Fans club) (@Abhinav79910314) January 5, 2023
Arshdeep Today's Bowling.. pic.twitter.com/vaqnvWlvLN— Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) January 5, 2023
Arshdeep Singh needs these shoes please 😌#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/OcpRM2BMrC— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) January 5, 2023
Hardik Pandya when arshdeep Bowl legal delivery . #INDvSL #INDvsSL #Arshdeep . pic.twitter.com/efDsU3gqMV— memewala (@LakshyaTandon5) January 5, 2023
#ArshdeepSingh#INDvSL#INDvSL— ದೊನ್ನೆ ಬಿರಿಯಾನಿ (@SreeDharaNEL) January 5, 2023
Meanwhile Arshdeep Today : pic.twitter.com/DzOx4qDKtC
Arshdeep before coming to bowl today#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/upkTeGWmF5— Azfaar // Emiliano stan🐐 (@VK18point5) January 5, 2023
Arshdeep singh 😂 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/GbJ51gdnDX— Anurag Chaturvedi (@anuragchturvedi) January 5, 2023
Arshdeep singh if no ball was an Olympic sport#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/RcmIICHGeS— Muhammad Arun Singh Anthony (@ArunTuThikHoGya) January 5, 2023
Arshdeep singh.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/GlWFsW6OGu— Dipressssh (@Dipessssh) January 5, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...