Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh trends fervidly after creating unwanted record of hat-trick of no-balls; ire, memes pour in

Team India on Thursday witnessed a significant setback in second match of the T20 series against Sri Lanka after guests set a monumental target of 206 runs at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Though all India pacers were brutally thrashed by Sri Lankan batters, left-armedArshdeep Singh has been at the target of netizens and veteran cricketers as he conceded a hat-trick of no balls to finish his 2nd over of the match. Besides this rash in an over, Singh threw as many as 5 no balls in the match. He has become first Indian bowler to bowl hat-trick of no-balls in T20Is.

The left-arm pacer also took his no-ball tally to 12 in 22 T20Is he played so far.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was behind the microphones as commentator too reprimand Singh for overstepping frequently.

“As a professional, you can't be doing this. We often hear that today's players say, things aren't in our control. Not bowling no ball is in your control. What happens after you deliver the ball, what the batsman does, is another thing. Not bowling a no ball is definitely in your control,” Gavaskar said during his commentary.

Microblogging site Twitter too has been flooded with plethora of reactions from netizens. Few strongly rebuked the faster but majority was seen igniting a laughter burst with rib-tickling memes.

Jethalal ready to replace arshdeep # no ball #INDvSL # noball

Arshdeep bowling no bowl again and again

ICT:



— Devansh Arora (@savagelaunda_18) January 5, 2023

Arshdeep before coming to bowl today#INDvSL

Arshdeep singh if no ball was an Olympic sport#INDvSL

