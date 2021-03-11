Indian Railways' new experimental baby berth leaves Internet divided

Chandigarh, May 13
As a thoughtful gift to mothers on board, the Ministry of Railways on Mother’s Day introduced baby berth for those travelling with babies to help ease their travel.
The berth was launched on an experimental basis in Lucknow Mail 12229/30, Coach 194129/B4 on berth numbers 12 and 60.
Facilitating ease of travel for mothers travelling with their babies.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 10, 2022
Indian Railways introduced baby berth on experimental basis in Lucknow Mail 12229/30, Coach No. 194129/B4, berth No. 12 & 60.
The fitted baby berth is foldable & secured with a stopper. pic.twitter.com/THZvL4MJhk
The baby berths measured 770 mm in length, 255 mm in width and 76.2 mm in height. The fitted baby berth, attached to the lower berth within the coach, is foldable and secured with a stopper.
Officials launched it as an experiment to gain passenger feedback and introduce the concept later on other trains.
The concept was still in the testing phase; hence, the berths could not be reserved just yet.
While the berth was introduced to facilitate ease of travel for mothers travelling with babies, the Internet was in splits as to how the blueprint was even passed. There were a few people appreciating the move while others pointed out flaws in the design.
In the post shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter, the baby berth can clearly be seen at the open front on the opposite side of the seat back.
Some users slammed the government for not consulting mothers before executing the layout.
Journalist Faye DSouza tweeted: "No moms were consulted in the making of this baby berth."
No moms were consulted in the making of this baby berth. https://t.co/Muhu587AwX— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) May 10, 2022
Netizens pointed out that the berth looked uncomfortable for the mothers to get up and risky for the babies as they could easily roll and fall off.
While a few others called it a senseless design, some users also appreciated the railway ministry for the thoughtful move saying such new innovations were the way forward.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed
The party is also considering capping at 5 years holding of ...
Kashmiri Pandits working under PM's rehabilitation package in Valley stage protests after Rahul Bhat's killing
Terrorists killed Rahul Bhat in a government office during w...
Environment for ‘fruitful, constructive dialogue’ with India not there: Pakistan Foreign Office
The remarks by Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar come i...