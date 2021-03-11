Indian Railways' new experimental baby berth leaves Internet divided

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 13

As a thoughtful gift to mothers on board, the Ministry of Railways on Mother’s Day introduced baby berth for those travelling with babies to help ease their travel.

The berth was launched on an experimental basis in Lucknow Mail 12229/30, Coach 194129/B4 on berth numbers 12 and 60.

Facilitating ease of travel for mothers travelling with their babies.



Indian Railways introduced baby berth on experimental basis in Lucknow Mail 12229/30, Coach No. 194129/B4, berth No. 12 & 60.

The fitted baby berth is foldable & secured with a stopper. pic.twitter.com/THZvL4MJhk — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 10, 2022

The baby berths measured 770 mm in length, 255 mm in width and 76.2 mm in height. The fitted baby berth, attached to the lower berth within the coach, is foldable and secured with a stopper.

Officials launched it as an experiment to gain passenger feedback and introduce the concept later on other trains.

The concept was still in the testing phase; hence, the berths could not be reserved just yet.

While the berth was introduced to facilitate ease of travel for mothers travelling with babies, the Internet was in splits as to how the blueprint was even passed. There were a few people appreciating the move while others pointed out flaws in the design.

In the post shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter, the baby berth can clearly be seen at the open front on the opposite side of the seat back.

Some users slammed the government for not consulting mothers before executing the layout.

Journalist Faye DSouza tweeted: "No moms were consulted in the making of this baby berth."

No moms were consulted in the making of this baby berth. https://t.co/Muhu587AwX — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) May 10, 2022

Netizens pointed out that the berth looked uncomfortable for the mothers to get up and risky for the babies as they could easily roll and fall off.

While a few others called it a senseless design, some users also appreciated the railway ministry for the thoughtful move saying such new innovations were the way forward.