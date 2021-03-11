'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Indian student shares picture of SBI London branch shut for lunch, netizens find bank upholding native culture

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 11

The memes related to much propagated and talked about lunch break culture in State Bank of India have timely surfaced across different social media platforms. Netizens often take jibe at alleged delays in availing banking services due to prolonged lunch breaks in SBI.

The testimony of this alleged culture of bank was reportedly observed at one of its overseas branches as well.

An Indian national, Abhay, who is a student at King’s College London had gone to a SBI branch in London. As per his claim, he was scandalised to find out that the bank was observing a break at 12:30, which is supposed to be the working hour as per rules. “Not the SBI in London shut at 12:30 in the afternoon (lunch hour),” he captioned the tweet with picture of bank building. In the streak he sarcastically added, “Currently feeling very represented.”

currently feeling very represented — abhay (@dammitabai) June 9, 2022

Adding cherry on the cake, the viral image took things up a notch in fueling yet another meme fest.

Consistency is very important. — Anish Kochar (@anish_kochar) June 9, 2022

Living up to the expectations — Teja (@GoneSpeaks) June 10, 2022