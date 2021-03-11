'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Indian student shares picture of SBI London branch shut for lunch, netizens find bank upholding native culture

Chandigarh, June 11
The memes related to much propagated and talked about lunch break culture in State Bank of India have timely surfaced across different social media platforms. Netizens often take jibe at alleged delays in availing banking services due to prolonged lunch breaks in SBI.
The testimony of this alleged culture of bank was reportedly observed at one of its overseas branches as well.
An Indian national, Abhay, who is a student at King’s College London had gone to a SBI branch in London. As per his claim, he was scandalised to find out that the bank was observing a break at 12:30, which is supposed to be the working hour as per rules. “Not the SBI in London shut at 12:30 in the afternoon (lunch hour),” he captioned the tweet with picture of bank building. In the streak he sarcastically added, “Currently feeling very represented.”
currently feeling very represented— abhay (@dammitabai) June 9, 2022
Adding cherry on the cake, the viral image took things up a notch in fueling yet another meme fest.
Consistency is very important.— Anish Kochar (@anish_kochar) June 9, 2022
Living up to the expectations— Teja (@GoneSpeaks) June 10, 2022
Good to see they are equally lax in India and abroad! 😀— JusticeDenied (@JusticeDenied15) June 10, 2022
June 11, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...
Congress expels its Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions
Haryana Congress has alleged that Bishnoi, an MLA from the A...
Nagaland civilian killings: Police name 30 Army personnel, including Major, in chargesheet
13 civilians were killed in the botched Army Operation in Mo...
No need to panic over rising number of Covid cases, no new variant of concern has been found: Experts
Rise in cases due to non-adherence of Covid-appropriate beha...
Ahead of presidential poll, Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting of Opposition leaders, CMs in New Delhi
Meeting will be held on June 15 to prepare joint strategy fo...