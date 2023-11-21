Indian woman Kalpana Balan sets Guinness World Record for most number of teeth

Chandigarh, November 21
Kalpana Balan has become the woman with the most number of teeth in a person’s mouth. She has set a Guinness World Record for the same reason. The 26-year-old mother possesses two extra maxillary (upper jaw) teeth and four extra mandibular (lower jaw) teeth. The medical condition is called Hyperdontia. She has a total of 38 teeth.
During her teenage years, Kalpana started to progressively grow her extra teeth one by one. She doesn't feel any pain from them, but eating can be problematic because food frequently gets caught in between them. According to Kalpana, her parents advised her to get her extra teeth extracted because they were "shocked" when they first noticed them erupting.
But because Kalpana's teeth were difficult to extract, her dentist advised her to wait until they grew out more. But even after they had all fallen out, Kalpana chose to keep the teeth because she was afraid of having the surgery done.
Kalpana is happy with her choice after setting this world record."I am overjoyed to have achieved the Guinness World Records title," she exclaimed. "It's the accomplishment of my life."
