'Indrajeet or South Delhi’s tattoo artist': Adipurush ‘disaster’ opens floodgate of memes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 20

Bollywood movie Adipurush is enduring enormous criticism and wrath for its colloquial dialogues, poor VFX and loutish language.

Besides protestors and political parties demanding a blanket ban on the movie, it’s also serving as a fodder for the memes.

Twitterati is in no mood to let go of poor graphics and makeovers given to the characters in the movie, which has paved way for a meme apocalypse.

No matter if it recovers the money or not;it will still be an example of how to not make a film!An absolute pandemonium! pic.twitter.com/EQp0AlzFnY — Manojit Khan (@ManojitKhan1) June 17, 2023

The multilingual film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, among others, was released on June 16, landing in immediate controversy over dialogues penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, a dialogue writer, lyricist.

