'Indrajeet or South Delhi’s tattoo artist': Adipurush ‘disaster’ opens floodgate of memes

Chandigarh, June 20
Bollywood movie Adipurush is enduring enormous criticism and wrath for its colloquial dialogues, poor VFX and loutish language.
Besides protestors and political parties demanding a blanket ban on the movie, it’s also serving as a fodder for the memes.
Twitterati is in no mood to let go of poor graphics and makeovers given to the characters in the movie, which has paved way for a meme apocalypse.
The meme apocalypse has begun!!#AdipurushReview #adipurushmemes pic.twitter.com/nBiYVYgfTy— Batt-Koor (@bhatallion) June 16, 2023
#AdipurushDisaster #Adipurush #adipurushmemes#Memes— Manojit Khan (@ManojitKhan1) June 17, 2023
No matter if it recovers the money or not;it will still be an example of how to not make a film!An absolute pandemonium! pic.twitter.com/EQp0AlzFnY
Watch till end 😂— Smit shah (@Smit901) June 20, 2023
.
.
.#adipurush #adipurushmemes #adipurushfirstlook #trending #trendingmemes #memes #desimemes pic.twitter.com/VHxfBN2BFL
Ramanand Sagar watching Adipurush from heaven #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/PlwD8oD1iz— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2023
#OmRaut #Adipurush #AdipurushReview #SaifAliKhan— 👑👌🌟 (@superking1816) June 16, 2023
Best meme till now 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sje7lDaKpP
Too much notification 😂@pjexplained @badal_bnftv @comicverseyt #AdipurushDisaster #adipurushmemes#Memes pic.twitter.com/Ri4PtG5OUO— Amit Khundia (@amit_khundia) June 17, 2023
Watch till end 😂— Smit shah (@Smit901) June 20, 2023
.
.
.#adipurush #adipurushmemes #adipurushfirstlook #trending #trendingmemes #memes #desimemes pic.twitter.com/VHxfBN2BFL
The multilingual film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, among others, was released on June 16, landing in immediate controversy over dialogues penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, a dialogue writer, lyricist.
