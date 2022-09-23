Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

ANI
Washington, September 23
Social networking service 'Instagram' was down for thousands of users worldwide, according to Twitterati's.
According to 9to5Mac, the Meta-owned platform is currently facing an outage as users around the world complaint about the feed not working, problems with checking DMs, and more.
Insta Down but Twitter Never!💪🔥#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/RkA2ZEuEwD— ⱽʲ VIPER ♠️ (@VJViper_jd7) September 22, 2022
According to several Twitterati's and DownDetector, Instagram went down around 9:32 a.m. PT and is currently experiencing outages.
As per the DownDetector reporter, Instagram outage reports were 66 per cent for app crashes, while 24 per cent were for server connection, and the rest of the 10 per cent found it difficult to log in.
#instagramdown— Suresh Pilania (@Suresh_Pilania) September 22, 2022
Me calling my friend to check if Instagram is working...
When I'm not getting Retweets, i think Twitter is also down. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YPSs0I5yPE
While some users only encounter Instagram app lag, others cannot access the service at all. Additionally, some Instagram users are unable to open Stories, receive or send direct messages, or load new posts on their feeds.
Whenever instagram crash#instagramdown #instagramcrash pic.twitter.com/QTfD7FPk80— 𝙺e𝚝♡ (@InsanelySsane) September 22, 2022
The hashtag #instagramdown started trending, right after a large section of users weren't able to access the app and soon Twitter got flooded with hilarious memes about the outage.
No one: #Instagram once every month: #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ebMsBGJsfT— Shuayb 📉 (@AsapFungaI) September 22, 2022
Although the outage's cause is unknown, Instagram claims that they have been working to resolve these problems.
"And we're back!" Instagram posted on Twitter. "We resolved the issue that caused today's outage, and apologize for any inconvenience.
And we’re back! We resolved the issue that caused today’s outage, and apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/2Av4sC4C5B— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) September 22, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...