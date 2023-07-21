Intern demands 50,000 stipend, 5-hour work a day; netizens hail his bravery

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 21

Of late, work-life balance has become something which employees prioritise over salary hike and other perks. Unlike older times, millennials believe in leading a life where they could accommodate several other things in their lives which are beyond just office work. Moreover GenZ is a step ahead and the testimony to this is a viral tweet by a company head, who claims to have interviewed a youth for the position of an intern.

She said the guy was looking for work-life balance and expressed his wish to work for not more than 5 hours a day. Besides he asked for a stipend between Rs 40,000-50,000.

Twitter user Sameera shared the post apprising about this guy, who stunned her with his ‘demands’.

I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work life balance with not more than 5 hours of work.

Doesn't't like the MNC culture so wants to work at a start up.

Also, wants 40-50k stipend.



God bless the future of work. — Sameera (@sameeracan) July 19, 2023

Ever since the post was shared, it has created fervid discussion over how new generation was embracing the work culture. Many hailed him for the bravery he exhibited to put forth his conditions to work.

