IPL 2022: Fans school Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul for showcasing poor captaincy skills during match with Gujarat Titans

March 29

IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans on Monday, drew a lot of criticism for former’s captain KL Rahul. KL Rahul is being targeted to continue the bowling attack with spinner in slog overs. Lucknow Super Giants while starting the inning had set a mediocre score of 158 in 20 overs.

In the battle of both IPL debutant teams, LSG showcased effective bowling attack and the team seemed to be on the verge of pushing the match through. It wasn’t until LSG skipper KL Rahul decided to go with Deepak Hooda’s spin attack. At this moment Gujrat Titans required 68 off 30 balls.

The decision of Rahul perhaps cost them the match, as Hooda was bashed for 22 runs in an over.

Captain Rahul, however, continued to back his spinners, who had till the 15th over conceded only 43 runs in their 9 overs and picked up two wickets.

This time Rahul called another spinner Ravi Bishnoi to do 17th over of the match. Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat side took advantage of spin bowling in death overs and unleased 17 runs in the over. The game was still not out of LSG's grip but the last two overs from the spinners yielded 39 runs, leading to Gujarat’s victory.

Rahul’s captaincy after losing the match came under heavy criticism, as cricket fans accused him of showcasing poor skills. Netizens flooded Twitter with memes targeting the cricketer.

