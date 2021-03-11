IPL 2022: Picture of Gautam Gambhir staring at KL Rahul triggers meme fest

Kolkata, May 26

Wednesday was a forgetful day for Lucknow Super Giants as they dropped three catches in four overs, allowing Royal Challengers Bangalore to post a mammoth 207/4, with top-order batter Rajat Patidar slamming an unbeaten 112.

In reply, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul led the chase from the front with 79 off 58 balls.

But his dismissal in the death overs brought an end to Lucknow's journey in IPL 2022 as they eventually the Eliminator by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After Lucknow's defeat, an image of team mentor and two-time IPL winning skipper Gautam Gambhir staring at captain Rahul went viral on Twitter with fans creating memes and also posting funny reactions to it.

During the match, the TV broadcast had spotted Gambhir watching the action helplessly from the dugout with frustration rife on his face when Lucknow failed to grab their chances in the field.

"Dear Gautam Gambhir mind your own business, stay away from him. Leave KL Rahul alone and facilitate him with gifts and all...he is our proud future legend," wrote one fan.

Dear Gautam Gambhir mind your own business, stay away from him 😤😡

Leave KL Rahul alone and facilitate him with gifts and all...he is our proud future legend😌😎 #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/mcb3cbjzw4 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 25, 2022

"GG to KL 'kardina Misbah wali harkat'," commented another fan.

"KL Rahul might become the greatest cricketer after these stare from Gambhir," typed a Lucknow supporter.

KL Rahul might become the greatest cricketer after these stare from gambhir pic.twitter.com/97xQZeFR8x — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) May 26, 2022

Gambhir shared a post on Instagram on Thursday, vowing for Lucknow to come back stronger in IPL 2023. "Hard luck today but a great tournament for our new team. We'll come back strongerÂ… Until we meet again! @lucknowsupergiants," read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir55)

Rahul took to Twitter to thank Lucknow fans for their support during the side's debut IPL outing. "Inspiration all around me. A special first season comes to an end. Not the way we wanted, but we gave it absolutely everything till the very end." "Thank you to the LSG family. To all our support staff, team management and Dr. Goenka. Lastly, thank you to our fans for all the love you've shown us over our first season. We'll be back." --IANS

(2/2) Lastly, thank you to our fans for all the love you've shown us over our first season.



We'll be back 💚 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) May 26, 2022

#gautam gambhir #kl rahul