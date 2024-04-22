IPL 2024: Umpire speaks to Virat Kohli over ‘no-ball row’ after KKR vs RCB match; discusses his dismissal that led to ugly spat

Chandigarh, April 22
While the ‘no-ball’ row involving the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli during an IPL T20 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has sparked a debate; another video of an umpire confronting Kohli after the match has gone viral on social media.
Kohli, following his dismissal during the match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, had left the field fuming after having an ugly spat with the on-field umpire.
Meanwhile, in the post-match video, another official can be seen speaking to Kohli regarding his dismissal and trying to give reasons for the delivery being given ‘legal’, despite an objection from the star batter, who claimed it to be a no-ball.
Kohli, who made 18 off seven balls, was standing just outside the crease at the moment.
The animated discussion between the two went on for a few minutes, with Kohli, too, seemingly arguing his case by describing about the shot he played on that delivery.
Virat Kohli had a chat with the umpire after the match. pic.twitter.com/mya45sbKW2— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2024
Meanwhile, on Monday, Kohli was fined half of his match fees for showing dissent towards the umpire's decision during the match.
The frustrated Kohli had knocked the waste-bin located near the team dressing room in anger.
