IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 12

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla welcomed her daughter Jahnavi Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan children Aaryan Khan and Suhana Khan to the Kolkata Knight Riders Family.

Chawla, who owns KKR with Bollywood superstar Shah Ruk Khan, shared a photo of all three star kids. The photo shows the three at the IPL auction on Saturday.

The post accompanying the photo said: “Welcome to our KKR players,Shreyas Iyer,Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana…and our bunch of young owners Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff. Super grateful and Super happy…!! @shreyas41 @patcummins30 @nitishrana_official @___aryan___ @suhanakhan2 @jahnavi_mehta @kkriders @mysore.v @iamjaymmehta @iamsrk #kkr #ipl2022".

On a side note, Aryan Khan looks like a young SRK in the photo.

Shreyas Iyer got a staggering Rs 12.25 crore deal from Kolkata Knight Riders at the auction on Saturday.

