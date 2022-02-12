IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

Chandigarh, February 12
Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla welcomed her daughter Jahnavi Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan children Aaryan Khan and Suhana Khan to the Kolkata Knight Riders Family.
Chawla, who owns KKR with Bollywood superstar Shah Ruk Khan, shared a photo of all three star kids. The photo shows the three at the IPL auction on Saturday.
The post accompanying the photo said: “Welcome to our KKR players,Shreyas Iyer,Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana…and our bunch of young owners Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff. Super grateful and Super happy…!! @shreyas41 @patcummins30 @nitishrana_official @___aryan___ @suhanakhan2 @jahnavi_mehta @kkriders @mysore.v @iamjaymmehta @iamsrk #kkr #ipl2022".
On a side note, Aryan Khan looks like a young SRK in the photo.
Shreyas Iyer got a staggering Rs 12.25 crore deal from Kolkata Knight Riders at the auction on Saturday.
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case
The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks
Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83
He died after a prolonged illness, a company spokespersons s...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...
Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours
Campaign ban now from 10 pm to 6 am, says poll panel
Mamata dissolves TMC national office-bearers’ committee, forms 20-member panel to stem internal rift
Comes in the middle of old versus new guard faceoff within t...