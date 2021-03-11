Iraqi actress to sue British newspaper over her photo in story about 'fat' Arab women

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 11

Enas Taleb has criticised a British newspaper for using her photo in an article about obesity among Arab women.

Apparently, Enas Taleb is one of Iraq’s best-known actresses.

Enas is launching a legal action over the article, which was published online at the end of July, reports vice.com.

The article discusses an obesity gender gap in the Middle East and North Africa, with a main image featuring Taleb pictured last year at Iraq’s annual cultural Babylon Festival.

42-year-old Taleb has been appearing on television since she was 16 years old and has over 9 million followers on Instagram.

On Twitter, users also took issue with the headline, including Kim Ghattas of the Atlantic who called it “sexist misogynistic orientalist.”